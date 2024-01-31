As announced by CD Projekt RED, the patch 2.11 Of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Libertya big update technical that improves many aspects of the game, from the gameplay to the construction of the quests, up to the technical characteristics.
The official notes of patch 2.11 are full of information and you can find them complete at this addresson the official website of the game, while here we limit ourselves to reporting some elements of particular interest among the changes applied by this update.
For what concern gameplaywe find the fixing of some final moves that were not performed correctly before, the fixing of a bug that prevented some health consumables from being equipped in the quick access slots, the remapping of the keys and the correct functioning of various equipment and improvements for the character.
Various adjustments also to Phantom Liberty
Apart from these, various other elements were correct such as the behavior of the police in some specific cases (the system did not work in some situations such as killing drunk NPCs or through braindance) and an adjustment of the parameters related to damage and recovery of these.
Many fixes have been applied to quest, with some of these that could suffer from progression blocks, mostly resolved at least for several missions within the game. We have also fixed elements of car chases that are now less frequent and do not intersect with each other.
Also adjusted animations and character positions so that progression in quests and other specific situations no longer blocks. Various other adjustments were then applied to the graphics, user interface, vehicles and other elements, while various fixes specifically concern the contents of the Phantom Liberty expansion, making this a particularly important update for all users.
