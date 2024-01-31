As announced by CD Projekt RED, the patch 2.11 Of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Libertya big update technical that improves many aspects of the game, from the gameplay to the construction of the quests, up to the technical characteristics.

The official notes of patch 2.11 are full of information and you can find them complete at this addresson the official website of the game, while here we limit ourselves to reporting some elements of particular interest among the changes applied by this update.

For what concern gameplaywe find the fixing of some final moves that were not performed correctly before, the fixing of a bug that prevented some health consumables from being equipped in the quick access slots, the remapping of the keys and the correct functioning of various equipment and improvements for the character.