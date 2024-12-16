“Amadchester”: This is what the football city of Manchester felt like on Sunday evening after the neighborhood duel between City and United in the Premier League. The name was, on the one hand, a tribute to United’s winning goalscorer Amad Diallo (“Amad-chester”) – and, on the other hand, an apt summary of the crazy course of the game (“A-mad-chester”). The term Madchester – “mad” means crazy – dates back to 1989, when the music scene in Manchester was turbulent. So something like United’s 2-1 away win against City.