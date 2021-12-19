Darts Already two complete throw-ins made at the World Darts Championship: it was fatal for a Lithuanian

In the history of the Darts World Championships, there were only ten complete throw-ins in the past.

Scots William Borland threw the darts at the World Championships on Friday to complete a series of nine darts. It only took a day to go, and Lithuania Darius Labanauskas did the same trick.

Throughout the season, there are only a dozen complete throw-ins in the world, so the two made in the early stages of the World Cup are already quite rare.

In total, 12 complete throw-ins have been thrown throughout history at Alexandra Palace in London.

The complete set of Labanauskus was born this way: on the first throw triple 20, triple 19 and triple 19. The second time three threes 20 and on the third triple 20, triple 17 and double 18. In darts, the set must always end in a double or bull’s eye throw in the middle of the board. Exactly 501 points are needed to win the throw-in.

Borland also won their own opening round match and will advance to the second round. Labanauskas, on the other hand, did less well: his opponent, the Belgian Mike De Decker rose to victory.

“The complete set of nine darts was a special moment in my life, but I couldn’t relax after that,” Labanauskas said In the World Cup bulletin.

“I thought about it for too long and didn’t find the focus again to win the match. Mike deserved his victory. ”