Darts | A surprising consequence of the Rammstein uproar – a professional player changes his entrance song

German darts player Martin Schindler has to change his entrance song due to the Rammstein uproar.

German professional darts player Martin Schindler26, has drifted into an unpleasant place.

He has played the German band Rammstein on darts so far Ich Will– accompanied by the hit song, but after the recent accusations, this will change.

The German revealed that he would change the entry piece regardless of the outcome.

“The song changes. I want to distance myself from the subject and stay away from it,” Schindler said about the world team darts championships in Frankfurt.

Schindler couldn’t tell the new entrance song yet, but it won’t come from Rammstein’s production.

“We’ll see what happens to the entrance in the future. I’ve been thinking about Linkin Park, it’s my favorite band,” Schindler opened.

Schindler, ranked 25th in the world, is currently competing against his compatriot in Frankfurt by Gabriel Clemens with for the team world championship.

Frontman of the metal band Rammstein Till Lindemann has been accused by several women of sexual harassment.

In the end, no investigation was started into the accusations related to the Lithuanian gig that started the uproar, but now the public prosecutor in Berlin has started an investigation into the criminal suspicions concerning Lindemann, says the German newspaper Bild.