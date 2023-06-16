The Russian president said, during the Petersburg International Economic Forum, that Moscow “has more weapons than NATO has,” and made a number of exciting military statements, the most prominent of which are:

The tactical nuclear weapon has already arrived in Belarus.

The use of nuclear weapons is theoretically possible if there is a threat to our lands, but there is no need for it at the present time.

We are considering creating buffer zones inside Ukraine if attacks continue on our territory.

Russia has more weapons than NATO has.

Russia could, if it wanted, destroy parts of central Kiev in response to the “provocations” but chose not to do so.

The Ukrainian counterattack has “no chance” of success.

The Ukrainian forces used their so-called strategic reserves to penetrate the (Russian) defenses, enhance their capabilities and advance. None of these goals were achieved.

Ukraine suffers “heavy losses”, and will not be able to fight “for a long time” due to the depletion of its military equipment.

We will never close the door to a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin: Zelensky is a disgrace to the Jews

The Russian President described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “disgrace to the Jewish people”, justifying once again his military attack on this country with the neo-Nazi control over it, he said.

Putin said: “I have a lot of Jewish friends. They say Zelensky is not a Jew but rather a disgrace to the Jewish people. I’m not joking.”