The Russian president said, during the Petersburg International Economic Forum, that Moscow “has more weapons than NATO has,” and made a number of exciting military statements, the most prominent of which are:
- The tactical nuclear weapon has already arrived in Belarus.
- The use of nuclear weapons is theoretically possible if there is a threat to our lands, but there is no need for it at the present time.
- We are considering creating buffer zones inside Ukraine if attacks continue on our territory.
- Russia has more weapons than NATO has.
- Russia could, if it wanted, destroy parts of central Kiev in response to the “provocations” but chose not to do so.
- The Ukrainian counterattack has “no chance” of success.
- The Ukrainian forces used their so-called strategic reserves to penetrate the (Russian) defenses, enhance their capabilities and advance. None of these goals were achieved.
- Ukraine suffers “heavy losses”, and will not be able to fight “for a long time” due to the depletion of its military equipment.
- We will never close the door to a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Putin: Zelensky is a disgrace to the Jews
The Russian President described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “disgrace to the Jewish people”, justifying once again his military attack on this country with the neo-Nazi control over it, he said.
Putin said: “I have a lot of Jewish friends. They say Zelensky is not a Jew but rather a disgrace to the Jewish people. I’m not joking.”
