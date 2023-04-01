The developers of Dark and DarkerIronmace, they first launched and then removed a campaign GoFundMe to finance the legal battle which pits them against Nexon. Apparently the opening of the fundraiser was premature, but in a few hours they managed to raise more than $46,000.

As you know ironmace is formed by some Nexon exits, who for their first game have recovered an idea they were working on before becoming independent, the “P3” project. To specify that the original project has been canceled by Nexon and that the developers claim to have recovered only the idea, developing the entire Dark and Darker from scratch.

Nexon instead claims that Ironmace has stolen its code and concept and has decided to take the developers to court, making them remove the game from Steam. In addition, the South Korean police entered the Ironmace offices taking the equipment looking for evidence. Ironmace of him has already replied with a document which would confirm the validity of his statements.

However, the situation is critical for the development studio, which risks a long and costly legal battle, as explained by Luci, the administrator of his channel Discord. In his post, Luci published a link to the GoFundMe campaign, which should serve to finance legal expenses and continue the development of Dark and Darker.

At the time of writing this news, the campaign has been deactivated and the post has been removed, because it was published without the authorization of Ironmace. The text could read: “We are not a big firm and we do not have infinite funds like Nexon. The truth is that their goal is to drain us with legal fees. Internally we know it, they know it, the lawyers know it.”

Despite the removal, the campaign has been confirmed as legitimate by the developers themselves, by the voice of the Graysun Discord channel administrator. Simply Luci would have anticipated the times too much, taken as he would be by the situation. The campaign should be back online soon, with full details on how it will be managed.