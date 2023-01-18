danny rosales He is one of the most famous comedians on national television. His long career began to gain notoriety in the 1990s, when he began appearing on TV with the collective of street comedians known as the traveling comedians. Precisely, the also actor referred to that stage of his career in an interview conducted four years ago for a television channel. Youtube. He acknowledged that, at that time, the Fujimori government used them as a “smoke screen” to hide other issues.

What did Danny Rosales say about the use of street comedians?

During the interview, the communicator Carlos Orozco asked Rosales about his time on Peruvian TV in the 90s, when the Fujimori dictatorship handled the content on the small screen to its liking. His answer left no room for doubt.

“As you mature as a person and learn more about this world, you realize that yes, well, you were used. (The street comedians) were a ‘smoke screen’, as was Laura Bozzo, the ‘chicha’ newspapers, the crying virgin and so many things that she invented. And people believed it. In the end, we admit that yes, it was a ‘smoke screen’. But we never realized it then,” said Danny Rosales.

Who is Danny Rosales?

danny rosales He is one of the members of the humorous program “JB en ATV”. In his beginnings, he worked as a traveling humorist and little by little he climbed until he reached TV. For a time, he worked on “El wasap de JB” until Jorge Benavides moved with his entire cast to ATV.