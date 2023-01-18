Since PS5 was released just over two years ago, it had been established that sony he believed in generations, so some games would no longer be released on his old device, the ps4. However, it seems that these words were released on the air, given that high caliber games like Horizon Forbidden West Y god of war they still got there.

However, it seems that the era of launching titles on both systems is over, since a new video from the company itself shows many games that are exclusive to PS5. And while many are from third parties like final fantasy 16 either dead spacealso appear on your property as spider-man 2 or the DLC of Horizon.

Here is a list of those seen in the video:

– Final Fantasy 16 – PS5

– Horizon 2 DLC – PS5

– Spider-Man 2 – PS5

– Forspoken – PS5

– Suicide Squad – PS5

– Dead Space – PS5

– Stellar Blade – PS5

– Street Fighter 6 – PS4/PS5

– Star Wars Jedi Survivor – PS5

– Alone In The Dark – PS5

– Firewall Ultra – PS5/PSVR 2

– Pacific Drive – PS5

It must be emphasized that ps4 It is a console that has been on the market for almost 10 years, so it is something that was going to happen, and by continuing to release games they are limiting the potential of PS5. So it’s time for these last generation releases to end this year, all to go with the main dishes from 2023.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It had to happen yes or yes, it’s been two years since the console came out, so this Christmas will be crucial to see those PS5 numbers increase, since the games are no longer going to be limited in technical capabilities.