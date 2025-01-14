Daniil Medvedev escaped a nightmare at the Australian Open after losing two sets to Kasidit Samrej, the 418th in the world. In the end, the three-time Grand Slam finalist achieved victory in five sets, but ended up leaving an image striking when he began to hit his racket against the net.

At one point in the match, the Russian tennis player became desperate when he saw that his rival was beating him and it was not going well at all. That’s when he started hitting his racket against the net, giving the camera that is in it and ending up destroying it. In the end the workers had to fix what happened and he was punished with a warning for said behavior.

At the end of the match, the Russian tennis player even dared to joke about what happened in the subsequent press conference. “My racket couldn’t withstand the damage, the camera did,” Medvedev said.

When asked about the price of the fine, the Russian tennis player stated. “I don’t think it’s too much, because the fine is probably usually for breaking the racket. And the camera costs, but I don’t think a GoPro is that expensive.”

The Muscovite needed five sets to remove from his path a player who was playing for the first time with a tennis player ranked in the top fifty. Medvedev won 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2, and with that, he saved the second round.

Samrej’s most meritorious victory was against the 157th in the ranking, Coleman Wong, and the highest level opponent he had faced so far was the Japanese Taro Daniel, 78th in the world.





Samrej, in any case, has already made history. The third Thai player to play a singles match men’s Grand Slam title in the Open Era came close to the biggest triumph of his career, but he sank at the end, when Medvedev was up to his neck in water.

The Russian who had not lost a match on the circuit never looked comfortable with an opponent with such a low ranking. He saved the setback and will play in the second round for the eighth year in a row.

The double champion of the United States Open, finalist in Australia last year, the third in his career, will play in the second round against the winner of the clash between the Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli and the American Learner Tien.