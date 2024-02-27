Cineplanet confirmed that the documentary 'Iluminados', which captured the 27th title of academic, left its billboard due to the incident with a fan, who lit a flare in one of its rooms. In statements for The Republic, a representative of the well-known cinema chain provided details about the measures they took. “Yes, we withdrew it due to what happened. We still do not know if the functions will be resumed in the future,” said José Duffoo, commercial and digital director of Cineplanet.

What happened to Cineplanet and the documentary 'Iluminados'?

Last Monday, February 26, an unexpected and controversial event occurred inside one of the theaters of the television chain. Cineplanetin Mall del Sur, in the San Juan de Miraflores district.

A club fan University of Sports hoped that the documentary 'Enlightened' culminated in lighting a red flare in front of everyone present, without taking into account that several families were inside the premises. The controversial event could have had a much worse outcome, since it could have caused a fire; However, local workers arrived quickly to calm the situation.

What did José Duffoo, representative of Cineplanet, say?

José Duffoo, commercial and digital director of Cineplanet, held a brief dialogue with The Republic and confirmed the withdrawal of audiovisual material from its billboard. “Yes, indeed, the screenings of the documentary are suspended. We still don't know if its projection will be resumed in the future,” she remarked.

This complements the information in the statement that the same company issued, which indicated that the documentary 'Iluminados' will no longer be screened due to the disturbances caused in one of its theaters, where a fan of academic lit a flare.

At the moment, it is unknown if the cinema chain had a meeting with Universitario leaders regarding this event in order to resume screenings of the documentary.

What did Cineplanet say in its statement?

Last Tuesday, the cinema chain expressed itself through its social networks and published a brief statement in which it reported the stoppage of screenings of 'Enlightened'.

“We inform you that, in order to safeguard the safety of our clients and collaborators, the documentary will no longer be projected in our rooms,” the publication read.

This was the statement that Cineplanet issued regarding the incident. Photo: Instagram Cineplanet See also Criminal, agent and space warrior! The best Pedro Pascal series in streaming

When did 'Iluminados' premiere on Cineplanet?

As confirmed University of Sports through their social networks, as well as the cinema chain itself, 'Enlightened' It premiered on Saturday the 24th in some selected Cineplanet theaters, where many cream fans came in order to relive their long-awaited 27th title.

A rumor arose on social media that the network was planning to open screenings in the coming weeks, but Duffoo indicated that nothing had been confirmed yet, since it was new content, and its stay in theaters would depend on the quantity. of public attending to see the feature film.