Hansi Flick buys and accepts all the explanations from president Joan Laporta regarding the Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor case. He is satisfied because he knows that he will be able to count on the two footballers at least temporarily until the Higher Sports Council resolves the precautionary issue. The German coach doesn’t care about the environment or what is said. He is only interested now in what he can manage on the field of play with his players.

A squad that faces Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after winning the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t like to exaggerate about anything. For the culés it was a great victory, everyone could see it. It is something enormous to win with that score and we should be proud. That’s great for me but in the end the important thing is to show it every day,” he said.

For the match against Betis he will not be able to count on Iñigo Martínez, injured for four weeks due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. Yes, Ronald Araújo will be there. The Uruguayan central defender is plucking the leaves of the daisy, deciding how he wants to resolve his future. The Uruguayan was considering leaving seeing how few minutes he had. But his teammates have insisted that their captain continue. And with the injury to the Basque center back, a new window opens for the footballer. “Araújo is a FC Barcelona player. We are not happy with Iñigo Martínez’s injury. That’s a great player. But we saw against Real Madrid that Araújo is one of the best at defending,” said Flick, who wants him to continue.

The German, who acknowledged that “I speak with Deco every day but I am happy with the team” when asked if he was working with the sports director on incorporations for the month of January, is not so clear with Ansu Fati. The youth player was one of those ruled out in the semi-final and final in Arabia. “I spoke with Ansu about his situation. When we got here we said that Fati is very professional. We were convinced that he can return and it is our job to get him back to his best version. “It is not 100%,” he commented.





Pedro Ruiz

Flick, who announced that Christensen will be medically discharged on Saturday for the Getafe match, praised the performance of the goalkeepers. Against Betis after the Super Cup exhibition, goalkeeper Szczesny will not be able to play. But, from the German’s response, it is clear that there may be changes in the League. “Everything has changed a lot. Tek performed very well after the long break. We could see him with that incredible mentality. Iñaki Peña, who has been under pressure, has been able to demonstrate his calm and strength. What he taught was incredible and I think he gave a great performance,” he said.