Daniela Camaiora He made his big leap in acting by participating in the successful series “Al fondo hay lugar”, but he has not only fulfilled his dreams in the workplace, because in his personal life he has also achieved his goals. In a recent interview, the national artist narrated in detail her love story with her husband, whom she unexpectedly met at a nightclub.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Camaiora to her husband Ricardo Coda: “Thank you for accompanying me on this adventure”

How did your relationship start?

Despite the fact that she claims to be more than in love, living one of the best stages of her life, the Peruvian indicated that it never crossed her mind to marry someone she met at a party, and less that she would become the father of his daughter.

“In a nightclub in Punta Hermosa. Never in the life, but never, we would have imagined that we would end up getting married because he was the typical boy you meet in a nightclub and there it is, “he said for Trome.

Daniela Camaiora married Ricardo Coda in December 2018. Photo: Daniela Camaiora/Instagram

He also stated that his parents had always told him that people who meet at parties never get to something formal, so he did not see a future for that relationship.

“Besides, I had my parents’ speech in my ear, because They always told me that I was never going to marry the boy I met in a disco, and look at me, here I am well married, “he commented between laughs.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Camaiora is in the clinic to give birth: “I’ll give you news”

The actress of “In the background there is a place” was happy about the public announcement. Photo: Daniela Camaiora/Instagram

Her dream of becoming a mom

On the other hand, she revealed that since she was a child she had dreamed of becoming a mother, so much so that one of her teachers was shocked to hear her say that she wanted to become a mother when she grew up.

“Yes, it was a dream. I could tell you that almost a milestone. So much so that when I was in the nest, in a professions class, they asked me ‘Daniela, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ I said I wanted to be a mom.” he enthusiastically expressed.

Daniela Camaiora publicly announced that she was expecting her first baby in mid-January. Photo: composition/Instagram/Daniela Camaiora

Given this response, she clarified that her teacher was quite concerned at that time and even contacted her mother to explain that being a mother is not a profession as she thought.

“It was very funny because he told him: ‘Ma’am, you have to explain to Danielita that being a mother is not a profession’; and my mom yelled: ‘Why not?’” she added.