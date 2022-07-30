PROFILE
Silvina Batakis
Brava, but ephemeral. She found out about her dismissal when she was waiting for the plane that would return her to Buenos Aires after assuring the IMF that Argentina would comply with the adjustments imposed to curb inflation and renegotiate the debt.
He has lasted just over three weeks in office, ousted by President Alberto Fernández who has already made it clear that it was neither his first option nor the second in the pools to take over the Argentine Economy portfolio, but to whom he gave way to save the government agreement with Cristina (Kirchner). Silvina Batakis seemed
#minister #handled #silver #lasted #sigh
Leave a Reply