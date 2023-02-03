Daniel Sirera (Badalona, ​​55 years old) has a double challenge: absorbing the Ciudadanos vote and attracting the voter who abandoned him for Vox. He returns from Valencia to be the mayor of the PP for Barcelona. He defends another type of order: “A friend wanted to open a wine shop in Barceloneta and the use plan prevented him from opening if he was 100 meters from another. It is a mistake, the competition is good”. His message: neither Ada Colau, nor Jaume Collboni, nor independence.

Question. Just like the PP candidate in Barcelona in 2019, Josep Bou, was decided by the party leadership, so Pablo Casado, this time you are more of a candidate for Alberto Núñez Feijóo than for Alejandro Fernández?

Reply. When my name came out in 2021, the management of Barcelona and Alejandro told me that they would be delighted that I was a candidate. When it did not materialize, I went to Valencia to help Carlos Mazón to be president of the Generalitat. In the end it is Feijóo, who has known me for years, who tells me: “I need you in Barcelona.” And I totally feel the support of the Catalan PP.

Q. Are there no new people in the parties, especially in Junts and ERC?

R. They are parties that have suffered a process of cannibalization and, in recent years, politics has been greatly discredited. Many young people do not see the use of games and I understand them: they believe that all they are doing is creating problems. I come with the idea of ​​solving problems.

Q. Have you spoken with Josep Bou? Will you have him?

R. Yes, I’ve known him for years. Everyone who wants to help me in the game is welcome. We must thank Bou when nobody wanted to be a candidate, being a businessman, he accepted and has defended our colors, with successes and errors.

Q. Do you think that PP can add votes from the classic right?

R. If by classic right you mean people from Convergència i Unió, we are open to being voted for. Many are orphans, moderate people who do not agree with what they have done [el ex president Carles] Puigdemont or that he is the campaign manager for [el ex alcalde Xavier] Trias. Here is a sensible PP, moderate and eager to improve the city. If they refer to other formations, we are open to anyone who wants a change.

Q. Will they absorb Ciudadanos and contain Vox?

R. We hope that Ciudadanos voters trust the Popular Party. There are people who have voted for Vox in the past, perhaps angry or unhappy with things that the PP has done. Yes, I understand, and I ask you to trust us, nothing is built from radicalism.

Q. Would you support a Trias/Collboni government?

R. I do not know it depends. Trias and Collboni have said that if they are not mayors they will resign. Who I am not going to support is those who intend to continue carrying out the same policies that have led Barcelona to the situation it is in.

Q. Would Vox be a red line?

R. Vox will not enter the Barcelona City Council.

Q. Is your red line not to give votes to Ada Colau?

R. I like to talk to everyone, what I do know is that voting for the Popular Party will not make Colau mayor. The vote for the PP serves to throw Colau out of the City Council. Barcelona is losing investment, it is not attracting talent, they have turned the city into a world showcase where people can throw objects at the police and burn containers.

Q. Shock this speech in the week of the ISE, the most important audiovisual fair.

R. Two types of insecurity occur in Barcelona: citizen and legal, the result of the policies of this municipal government and the Generalitat.

Q. Do you prefer the freedom of Isabel Díaz Ayuso?

R. Not necessarily. Díaz Ayuso seems to me a very valid person, she is a great president. If she goes to Madrid, the people who create businesses are delighted. The perception that everything is better there is a reality. Here, it takes many months to get a license for a business, there are Catalan chefs who are thinking of opening projects in Madrid.

Q. Would the Superilla stop if he were mayor?

R. Some of the ones that have been done are fine and calming the traffic is making the city a little better, but they have been done without analyzing the impact they have on the environment. You can’t think from an office throwing a dart at a map. The people who live in Consell de Cent may be happy, but I live on Calle Valencia and we will live twice as badly, because we will eat up the traffic. They are building a first-class city and a second-class city, they are breaking it up and mobility between neighborhoods is becoming more difficult every day.

Q. But there is consensus that the car in the city is not the future.

R. The City Council cannot impose its criteria on the people, people must have the freedom to decide how they move.

Q. Who is worse in your opinion, Ada Colau or Jaume Collboni?

R. I think they are sides of the same coin, they are co-responsible, they have governed together.

