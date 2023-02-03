Former minister said he did not inform Bolsonaro about the draft found in his home, because the document would have no value

Former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, spoke for about 10 hours to the Federal Police this Thursday (2.Feb.2023). He is being investigated for alleged omission in relation to the acts of January 8th and for a draft found in his house, with the aim of altering the result of the presidential election. read the full of the testimonial (5 MB).

During the execution of a search and seizure warrant, the PF found in the former minister’s house a draft for then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília.

The arrest warrant was issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on Tuesday (10.jan), and ratified by the Court the following day.

When the arrest warrant was issued, the former Minister of Justice was on vacation in Orlando, in the United States. He arrived in Brazil at Brasília International Airport, around 7:20 am on Saturday (14.jan), and was taken to the PF headquarters.

He is being held in the 4th Military Police Battalion, in Guará, a region approximately 15 km from the center of Brasília, and isolated in the Battalion building.

Read the full testimonial:

Asked about the investigated facts, HE ANSWERED: THAT he has been a career Federal Police delegate since 2003; THAT, he was Secretary of Security for the DF from 2019 to 2021; THAT, he was Minister of Justice and Public Security from 2021 to 2022; THAT, on 01/02/23, he was appointed again Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District and dismissed on 01/08/23; THAT, initially, the declarant points out that all the public functions he held were due to his professional capacity, taking as an example the results obtained in his first passage at the Secretariat of Public Security of the DF, such as the lowest percentage homicide rate in the history of the DF and the decrease 56.6% of femicide cases in the middle of the pandemic; THAT, when asked about the treatment of the matter of alternation of power with the then President Bolsonaro at the time when the declarant was Minister of Justice, he replied that before the election the president was dedicated to his candidacy and it was even difficult to find him in Brasília and that technical matters relating to the Ministry of Justice were generally dealt with by the head of the Civil House or eventually at specific times.ialternatives with the president himself; THAT, there was never a conversation with the then president about the alternation of power, but he heard an interview with him saying that if he lost the election he would respect the results of the polls; THAT, after the election, the then president became introspective and apparently depressed, even developing erysipelas, undergoing prolonged health treatment and thus receiving little attention from his advisors and ministers, becoming a recluse in his residence; THAT, the visits that the then president received during this period were mainly due to his health; THAT, when asked if the former president made clear his dissatisfaction with the defeat at the polls, he replied that in fact he was disappointed with the defeat and not dissatisfied; THAT, when asked about knowledge of or participation in a meeting with the President of the Republiclica, released in the press today, where Senator Marcos do Vai reports having participated with the then Deputy Daniel Silveira and witnessed by the then President Bolsonaro where they supposedly treated what was classified by the journalistic article as a coup d’état; THAT, the declarant informs that he was not aware of and did not participate in this meeting; THAT, when asked if the former president talked about the existence of possible fraud in the electoral process, he replied that during his term he questioned the counting method and that it should be more transparent; THAT, after the election, the declarant was not asked about the result of the election and realized that the president went through a process of accepting his defeat; THAT, when asked about the declarant’s opinion regarding possible fraud in the electoral process, he replied that he does not particularly believe and that this matter was not dealt with by the declarant as Minister of Justice; THAT, asked about a participation with a ‘live’ with former President Bolsonaro in July 2021, when he questioned the lthe electoral system, he replied that this live lasted two hours and he only participated in five minutes at the end of the live to present a public document that dealt with measures that would guarantee greater transparency to the electoral system; THAT, this document was produced due to a public call from the TSE so that civil society organizations and institutions could give their opinion on the health and safety and improvements of the electoral system; THAT, the report you read on the live was prepared by federal criminal experts who pointed out improvements to the electoral system; THAT, it is recorded that this public call has been made for many years, and previous reports by federal police experts were in the same direction; THAT, in order to clarify the experts’ report regarding the healthiness of the electoral process, he spoke with the Director General of the Federal Police at the time, he believes that Dr. Maiurino, coming to the conclusion that the best clarification would come from the experts themselves; THAT, he managed to arrange a meeting at the Planalto Palace with officials who dealt with this matter so that they could discuss these technical matters; THAT, he only had contact with these experts on that day, when he introduced the technicians to the experts and left the meeting and had no further contact with any of them; THAT, he did not try to involve federal police experts in any attempt to find evidence against electronic voting machines; THAT, the discussion of electoral matters was just transparency; THAT, this fact has already been investigated and decided by the TSE internal affairs department; THAT, when asked about the news that the PRF had tripled the number of inspected buses from the first to the second shift, with almost 50% in the Northeastern States, he stated that the knowledge he has is that the procedure was standard throughout Brazil and followed the same planning and result of the first shift; THAT, it was not a plan by the Ministry of Justice and it was an internal plan by the PRF; THAT, on the date of voting for the second round of the election in the afternoon, the Director General of the PRF was with the President of the TSE providing the necessary information, and the president of the TSE declared on the day that there was no problem regarding the performance of the PRF and even for the first time in history the number of abstentions was lower in the second round than in the first round;