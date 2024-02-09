While the future of Daniel Sancho, who confessed to killing and dismembering the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, is decided in Thailand, his parents are involved in a new scandal.

In fact, Silvia Bronchalo filed a complaint against the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sanchofather of Daniel Sancho, because according to her, the man had incurred the crime of humiliation.

Since the macabre crime committed by Daniel Sancho against the surgeon, Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sancho had to communicate again and start conversations about their son.

Apparently, in that conversation exchange, the woman would have received text messages that identified her as a bipolar person.

According to Silvia Bronchalo, The actor sent her some messages in which he called her “crazy” and “bipolar.”

ABC confirmed that the complaint was filed at a police station in Alcobendas, It was sent to court, where the case will be studied.

