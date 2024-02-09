James Rodriguez He is experiencing another controversy in his sporting career, after new details of the relationship he currently maintains with São Paulo became known. from Brazil.

The 32-year-old from Cucuta has missed all the games that the Sao Paulo played this campaign: five for the Paulista Tournament and one for the Brazilian Super Cup, His last official match was on November 26, 2023.

The whole topic James It was a mystery until last weekend when everything exploded and it was leaked that the player did not want to accompany his teammates to the final of the Brazilian Super Cup, He was the only one on the squad who did not travel to Belo Horizonte.

After the controversy, the new coach of Sao Paulo, Thiago Carpini, He referred to what happened with James and explained that it was not an act of rebellion by the player.

“With each sequence, you come with chronic problems in the tendon, the calf and you lose 3, 4 days of training,” he explained. Carpini, in interview with TV Bandeirantes. “I think this has affected him a little emotionally and has made his return difficult,” he added.

He didn't feel very comfortable being there, even to speed up the recovery process. So we respect your decision. See also Lula da Silva encourages COP27 and proposes to organize the 2025 summit in the Amazon

“He didn't feel very comfortable being there, not even to speed up the recovery process. So we respect his decision. The conversation was very calm, it was not an act of rebellion, he is a guy who has zero problems with the club,” the coach insisted.

However, his version changed in a few days and confirmed that James Rodriguez asked for his departure Sao Paulo, making the version official Globosporte had posted hours before the game.

Carpini He regretted that since his arrival to the technical direction he has not been able to coach James, and confessed that the decision was completely made by the Colombian. At first, Carpini praised James: “Technically we know what he represents and represented for football. He would even be redundant on my part.”

And he added: “Our period together was short, I have nothing to say about the athlete and the human being. What hindered me a little was the load control that we did in the preseason due to a small discomfort in the calf. He had already suffered this injury in the national team. We began to take care of her so that she would have conditions as soon as possible. But it is the athlete's own interest (to leave). “It's no longer my business,” said the coach of the Sao Paulo.

'Sticks' fall in Germany for James

The news of the divorce between James Rodríguez and Sao Paulo arrived in Germany, where the player Colombia selection defended the colors of Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019, but he left for extra football reasons.

The newspaper Bild reacted to the news and launched a dig at the Colombian in a note titled: “The Brazilians want to get rid of the former Bayern superstar.”

It is another disappointing chapter for the Colombian

The German newspaper stressed that James “he also did not find happiness at FC São Paulo”; and added that “Rodríguez was not in the call for the final of the Brazilian Super Cup against him Palmeiras and he refused to accompany the team to Mineirão, venue of the final.”

“It is another disappointing chapter for the Colombian,” continued the publication, which recalled his time at Bayern, and assured that the Bavarian team “was the last big club for which he played. Rodriguez”, well then he went through Everton, Al-Rayyan (Qatar), Olympiacos and now São Paulo.

“A professional collapse, probably also due to an increasingly unprofessional attitude.”

The panorama of James Rodriguez It is not at all clear, with the closure of the Turkish market its arrival in the Besiktaswho was very interested in their services, according to the press in that country.

From the United States there would be a new suitor. This is the Real Salt Lake club, from the MLS. Unofficial versions, mainly from journalist Gabriel Sá, indicate that the footballer has already had conversations with the American club and other teams.

Real Salt Lake is coached by Pablo Mastroeni, and has four Colombian players in its squad: Brayan Vera, Nelson Palacio, Andrés Gómez and Cristian Arango.

