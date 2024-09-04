The European probe Juice has successfully completed an important milestone on its long journey to Jupiter’s icy moons. In latest 24 hours later, it performed a close flyby of the Moon and Earth, a never-before-attempted orbital maneuver, using Earth’s gravity to gain the momentum needed to continue toward its final destination.

A close flyby: details of the maneuver

Tonight, at 11:56 PM, Juice is passed just 6,840 kilometers from Eartha passage so close that it allowed it to capture unique images of our planet and the Moon. This maneuver, called “gravitational slingshot,” was performed with impeccable precision. As Ignacio Tanco, responsible for the operations of the vehicle, stated space for the mission of the European Space Agency (ESA): “The overflight gravitational was impeccableeverything went smoothly and we were thrilled to see Juice get so close to our planet again.”

Next stop: Venus in 2025

After this successful first flyby, Juice will now be on its way to Venus, where a second flyby is planned for 2025. This step will also serve to exploit the planet’s gravity to give the probe further speed, allowing it to save fuel and energy for the long journey to Jupiter. This type of maneuver is crucial for missions Spacemen so complex, allowing you to optimize available resources and increase the chances of success.

A Mission of Discovery: In Search of the Icy Moons

Juice, acronym for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorerwas launched in 2023 and has as its main objective the study of Jupiter’s icy moons: GanymedeEuropa and Callisto. These moons are of particular interest in the scientists because they could host oceans beneath their icy surfaces, and thus, theoretically, conditions suitable for life.

On-board instrument testing

The close Earth flyby provided a unique opportunity to test the spacecraft’s onboard instruments. Use a familiar object as the Earth for these tests was a fundamental step to validate the ability to Juice to collect and analyze accurate data. During the passage, the spacecraft’s service cameras took spectacular photos of the Earth and the Moon, providing not only scientific data, but also images that capture the imagination.

The mission Juice represents an extraordinary adventure in space exploration, with each maneuver marking a step forward Neighbor discovering new worlds. Thanks to these innovative flight techniques and the continued dedication of the ESA team, we are one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of Jupiter’s moons.

If you are fascinated by explorations space and want to stay updated on the next stages of the Juice mission and other incredible discoveries, keep following us! Follow our social channels to not miss any news and visit our website for light more articles about space missions, astronomy and technology. There is still so much to discover, and we will be here to tell you about it!