Notre-Dame Cathedral reopens its doors after five years of reconstruction

The Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, officially reopened the Notre Dame Cathedral this Saturday with a rite that consisted of solemnly knocking on the doors by knocking with his cross and waiting for the response of the Gothic temple, which was sung by the choirs in inside, before crossing the threshold.

The ceremony, which had to be readjusted due to the wind and rain and which began with the ringing of the cathedral bells, was attended by dozens of leaders from around the world, such as the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. , and the first lady, Jill Biden; the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni or the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.