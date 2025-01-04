The scandal with the Dani Olmo case continues. Barça is waiting for LaLiga and the RFEF pronounces on the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, moment in which the president of Barcelona, Joan Laportawill appear before the media to explain the situation, as he has assured Brand.

Barça will play against Barbastro this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and does not know if it will be able to count on its players. This Friday, Laporta met at the Camp Nou offices with several directors of the Blaugrana club, such as like Ferran Olivé, Rafa Yuste, Joan Soler and, after that, He went to the Ciutat Esportiva to speak with Hansi Flick before the pre-match press conference.

At the moment, Barça is waiting for the decision of the RFEF and LaLiga, but they would have already made the transfer of the last 28 million euros that they had to justify to said organizations, as reported by RAC-1.

Likewise, it must be taken into account that even if Barça manages to reach the 1:1 standard This does not necessarily imply that you will get your players registered.

In this sense, it would have to comply with what was stated in article 140 of the RFEF regulations, according to which a player cannot be re-registered twice in the same club in the same season.

Besides, The Blaugrana team exceeded the date of December 31, which was the limit to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. In this sense, they could be re-registered in cases of force majeure.