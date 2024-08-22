He Manchester United is willing to let four first-team members leave before the summer transfer window closes at the end of this month.
The Red Devils have been busy during their first transfer window under new co-owners INEOS, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all arriving to bolster the squad that won the FA Cup and finished eighth in the Premier League last season. United have also been able to offload Donny van de Beek, Willy Kambwala, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but there are still a number of players who need to be sold to give manager Erik ten Hag a more functional squad.
According to reports Manchester Evening News, The club are desperate to get rid of Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri and Victor Lindelof. Of that quartet, only McTominay was in the squad that beat Fulham last Friday, coming on as a late substitute before Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner.
The Scotland international has been the subject of interest from Fulham, who have reportedly resumed talks with United after rejecting two previous bids.
Sancho was included in the pre-season squad but did not play against the Cottagers as Ten Hag claimed a fitness problem prevented him from being called up on match day. Premier League rivals Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in him.
Hannibal is a target for Championship side Burnley, while Facundo Pellistri has finalised a move away from Old Trafford to join Greek giants Panathinaikos. Defender Lindelof was recently seen on crutches and has just one year left on his contract. Denmark international Christian Eriksen could also be cleared to leave before the deadline, with United interested in receiving £5m to let the former Tottenham Hotspur star go.
