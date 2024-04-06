Agi, sensational stop: the sale to the Angelucci is cancelled. Inside

Sensational twist: the sale of Agi to the Angelucci family, already owner of Giornale, Libero e Tempo, it could jump. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, Indeed, Eni is thinking of retracing its steps. This would explain Angelucci's decision to look around, setting his sights on the Dire Agency, led by Davide Vecchi, former director of Tempo.

Accredited sources report that initially it was the six-legged dog who decided to put Agi up for sale to raise cash. But he surely never expected the uproar that followed, with journalists from the second news agency going on strike for five days. A colleague from Agi told ad Business that “they were dark days for the future of the press, not just the agency.”

And the government? Apparently, he had not been informed in advance of the intention to sell Agi to the Angelucci. And for this reason he would not have had an active role either in the negotiation or in the eventual one step back which would be maturing in these hours. On the other hand, in a balance complex and elephantine like that of Eni, grossing around thirty million, in the face of a notable controversy, It doesn't seem worth it. So we return to today: the negotiation with Angelucci is about to collapse. With the king of Lazio's clinics ready to “console himself” with the Dire agency, which has also entered into turmoil. In the centre-right information hub wanted by Angelucci there will certainly be a press agency. Very unlikely, however, will it be Agi.