horror cinema has started 2025 in a big way with Heretic, the movie of Hugh Grant which arrived in theaters in Spain on January 1. The actor in such successful romantic comedies as Notting Hill either Love Actually goes into the genre with this film co-starring Chloe East (The Fabelmans) and Sophie Thatcher (MaXXXine) and for which he has obtained a nomination at the Golden Globes.

The film was a success in the United States, and aspires to do the same in Spain, where it has already been released in theaters. Heretic It does not adapt a true story as such, but it does is inspired (and a lot) in some very gloomy characters, especially in sect leaders, as they have recognized in an interview for ComicBook the directors of the film, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Hugh Grant in ‘Heretic’: who is his character based on

The scriptwriters of A quiet place (2018) have confessed that they were inspired by very macabre figures of American history for the character of Mr. Reed in Hereticplayed by Hugh Grant in the film. The first of them is Jim Jones, the founder and leader of the sect People’s Temple of the Disciples of Christ, known to cause a mass suicide in which 918 people died.

The other messianic leader that Scott Beck and Bryan Woods were inspired by was Keith Raniere the founder of the NXIVM sect, in which thousands of women were sexually enslaved. This case is known above all for the active participation in it of the actress of Smallville Allison Mack who was sentenced to several years in prison.

But there is also another coincidence of the movie with real life: the actresses Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher, that in Heretic they give life to two young Mormon missionaries who are going to preach at Mr. Reed’s house, in fact they were also part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at some point in their lives.

Where to watch ‘Heretic’, Hugh Grant’s horror film

Heretic mark the Hugh Grant’s first foray in the horror genre for almost four decades, when he starred The lair of the White Worm (1988). To the actor of Notting Hill He can be seen again playing a gloomy character in Spanish cinemas, since from the last January 1 The movie is in theaters.

