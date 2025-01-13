Coque Malla has been one of the guests this Monday night at The Revolt. The singer has attended the Broncano program to present his new tour with which he commemorates his 40th anniversary in music and has taken advantage of his intervention to give a surprise the spectators.

Dani Martín and Rulo, of the group Rulo y la Contrabanda, have been their companions in a performance that the three have offered to the public to close the interview in the La 1 space.

As is usual when a singer comes, the presenter gives way to his guest and presents the song he is going to perform. Before starting to sing, Coque Malla asked Broncano for a piano to accompany his show. As soon as the first chords of the song sound Will it come back?the artist the music has stopped and announced: “But man, Rulo is there.”

The singer has taken the stage and, after announcing that this Tuesday and Wednesday he will be performing at the Teatro Circo Price, music has returned and both have taken their microphones to sing.

“Wait, wait, wait. Dani Martín is there!“, said Coque Malla, interrupting the pianist for the second time. The singer came out of the audience seats while receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Once the three were ready, they performed their joint song for all the spectators. “I was not prepared“, they said in an ironic tone once the performance was over.