The National Association of Canned Fish and Seafood ManufacturersAnfaco-Cecopesca, has stressed that the recent allocation of autonomous tariff quotas has once again “evidenced” the need for their expansion in the European Union.

The organization has indicated that on January 9, the European Commission allocated the first official quantity of said quotas of fishing products, registering an “insufficient” dimensioning of certain items, such as tuna loins, which has meant in practice the payment of more than 8% tariffs by European factories estimated at more than 20 million.

For his part, the Argentine shrimp 37.8% has been used, “and will run out again in less than three months, after which you will pay the general tariff of 12%,” they warn. They also insist that this first allocation is of great importance, since the first supplies of the factories under this instrument depend on it, which contributes to maintaining their competitive supply of raw materials.

Anfaco-Cecopesca indicates that these quotas are an instrument that allows European factories import raw materials without tariffs “essential” to generate added value and employment in community territory, in order to supply the market.

The general secretary of the Association, Roberto Alonso, explains that every time an autonomous tariff quota is exhausted, the European consumers are the main victimswhich see their competitive offer of fishing products reduced. Furthermore, if the consumption of fish and shellfish, an essential food in the diet, is reduced, the nutritional pattern worsens with a clear impact on public health.