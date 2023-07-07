Dani Alves: the details of his last statement about what would have happened in a disco

Daniel Alves is the protagonist of the news in Spain, because a few hours ago a new story of the player was known, in the case of alleged rape to a young woman of which he is accused.

The program ‘code 10‘, of four, released part of Alves’s audio before the judge.

‘She sat me down on the toilet and started to f..’

The footballer is heard giving his version of the events inside the nightclub in Barcelona.

“When we went into the bathroom, we faced each other. Yes. She kissed me and started taking off my pants.” “Nothing has happened that we did not want. I always treated her with a lot of respect,” she said.

And he added: “We were guarded at table six of the disco that is open to the entire room. I spoke with Bruno and we gestured to the waiter again and the waiter immediately invited three girls. We were having fun and immediately a sexual attraction (…). She sat me down on the toilet and began to f…”

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

Alves has been in jail for more than five months and awaits the start date of the trial.

Meanwhile, more versions are coming out about what happened in the disco bathroom.

“I asked her twice if she was liking it and she said yes. And it was when she got up with her back to me, joining our sex in p… When I finished I picked her up, who was on top of me, I picked her up and I c…outside of her sex. Neither in the booth nor in the bathroom, she never told me to stop any action.”

