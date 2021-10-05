Currently, there are new and interesting technological developments, applications and platforms that tend towards an increasingly connected and immersive virtual reality future, almost as if one were in the shoes of a gamer. The virtualized relationship dynamics, dictated in the last two years by the pandemic emergency, have prompted us to review the languages, formats, tools adopted in the workplace that become increasingly virtual, transforming themselves into video games.

Are you still watching? That is, are you still connected, or did you fall asleep on the sofa upset after a day of work? Netflix asks it every time we do binge-watching, that is, we watch a TV series for several episodes without stopping and without interaction with the remote control. Behind that inactivity there can be a strong involvement, or boredom can nestle, which for the US giant should be avoided like the plague. On the other hand, as he points out on his site, this message is displayed after watching three consecutive episodes of a TV program without using the video player controls or after ninety minutes of uninterrupted viewing. But basically, this obsession with involvement – in the world of marketing and digital is declined with the concept of engagement, i.e. active participation – today it affects every area of ​​our life, obviously including the professional one. Thus the virtualized relationship dynamics have pushed a also review the languages, formats, tools adopted in the workplace, which inevitably become a videogame.

The Manager who entertains and involves

Precisely to keep the interaction high, the University of Padua has launched in the past months – and in the midst of the pandemic – a new professional figure, the first in Italy in this field. He did it within the spin-off Etifor, a company engaged in 42 countries around the world for a turnover of two million euros, which has about forty professionals involved in public and private projects for the enhancement of the natural heritage. Thus was born the “Good Vibe Manager”: his goal is to make people interact, working on processes and internal climate. An engagement manager and an enabler hi-tech of relationships: experience the dynamics of gaming, horizontally involving the entire company in decision-making processes. A bridging figure, a kind of design thinker or team builder: in the first year it recorded a productivity efficiency rate of 7.5%.

“Before I was a facilitator in the management of complex participatory processes, while today I work on liquid teams: the freedom of being able to apply techniques from different disciplines has allowed me to achieve excellent results“, he told me Riccardo Da Re, Good Vibe Manager, in an interview I did with him for the pages of Il Sole 24 Ore.

Captive Audience

It is the sign of how companies try to intercept the attention of an employee who is still shifted to dynamics by smartworking, but geared to shooting in a hybrid mode. On the other hand, more and more often in organization charts and in job that compose them, the revolutions of the world of work can be seen in filigree. On the other hand, it is our own idea of ​​everyday life at work that has been revolutionized, but far from its physical contexts.

The US magazine put it on the cover a few months ago New Yorker, immortalizing a block of flats in the first London suburbs in an afternoon in mid-2021, with people at work that can be glimpsed from the windows of the house. So those home spaces that were once empty in working hours, teem with life in the time of the smartworking. The illustration is by Scotsman Tom Gauld. Captive Audience is the chosen title. A play on words that recalls the dual nature of a passive but also a prisoner public. That’s why theengagement becomes the key word, with work turning towards solutions of gamification.

Ideas between play and work

He also wrote it Wired: the future of smartworking it will increasingly be enclosed in a video game. But then, beyond the hybrid solutions that are being adopted in this September of resumption between work in the office and remotely, how can we really rethink the dynamics of involvement and interaction? Until what point rely on platforms hi-tech and innovative solutions to recreate a meta-scenario, as Natasha Mascarenhas wrote on TechCrunch? Today the giants Apple, Salesforce and McKinsey manage to transform offices into video games, but the topic concerns all realities.

Among the platforms on the market, the software of e-collaboration Teamflow: you meet as if you were inside a open space, except that the work table becomes your PC desktop or the App on your smartphone. But you move into your own bubble which becomes a sort of plan of the virtual office. A way to converse with colleagues, especially with those who are closest. The startup in private beta announced in early January 2021 that it had raised $ 3.9 million from Menlo Ventures. “We pioneered new virtual workplaces. Our spaces bring together people, content, activities and various conversations. Many customers have stopped using Zoom and preferred usSaid Florent Crivello, former Uber engineer, founder and CEO of Teamflow. Then there is Branch, reality of e-collaboration created by Dayton and Kai Micah Mills, young developers in the past at work for Minecraft, one of the largest communities of gamer. “Today I believe that the best thing is to work while having fun. In the future, staff can be hired or fired directly in virtual officesDayton Mills said in an interview. And then there’s Facebook, which a few weeks ago – and in the middle of summer – launched Horizon Workrooms, first App of the metaverse with virtual reality meetings. It is a cross between existing video games and apps, linked to social network experiences. All accessible via Oculus Quest, that is through the viewers arrived at the second version that do not need a connection to the computer to work. About metaverse: the concept is not new at all because it is found in Neal Stephenson’s post-cyberpunk science fiction novel “Snow Crash”, from 1992. An idea coined to describe those spaces accessible through different platforms in which, however, multiple worlds converge, with the avatar prosthesis between physical and digital components. A virtual hub located elsewhere. A mix of experiences even between online and offline. Courses and appeals of history: perhaps exactly what we are experiencing in this time still suspended between office life and smart working extended.

Here the original article.