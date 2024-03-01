The Canadian ambassador to Mexico, Graeme C. Clarkspoke of the restoration of the visa requirement for Mexicans as a measure aimed at addressing the growing number of improper arrivals to the North American country.

The reintroduction of the tourist visawhich came into effect this Thursday at 10:30 p.m. local time, seeks to address the increase in asylum requests by Mexican citizens who entered Canada as tourists.

Clark emphasized that, despite this measure, Mexicans continue to be welcome in Canada and that both countries share the commitment to guarantee safe, orderly and legal migration.

“Canada seeks to remedy the context that has allowed a continuous increase in the number of Mexicans who have arrived in our country incorrectly,” said the ambassador, who highlighted that this situation has put pressure on immigration systems, basic services and the sector. of housing in Canada.

In this sense, he explained that the new measures seek to protect the country's systems, while preserving the possibility of visa-free travel for the majority of Mexican travelers. The aim is to ensure that those who request asylum in Canada do so for legitimate reasons and a real need for protection.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made a comment in his daily press conference, expressing a “small reproach” to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, for the reintroduction of the visa requirement.

However, López Obrador expressed his respect for the decision and announced that he will look for alternatives to the visa.

The elimination of the visa requirement in 2016 was followed by a significant increase in asylum applications by Mexicans in Canada.

Last year, more than 25,000 Mexicans requested asylum in Canada, putting pressure on the North American country's immigration system.

Canadian authorities hope that the reintroduction of the tourist visa will help mitigate this phenomenon and ensure that migration to Canada is carried out in a legal and orderly manner.

According to the Canadian embassy, ​​as of February 29, 2024, at 10:30 pm Mexico time, Mexican citizens who have a valid US non-immigrant visa or who have been holders of a Canadian visa in the last 10 years and who travel by air with a Mexican passport, may request an electronic travel authorization (eTA).

Given the high number of Mexican citizens who currently hold US visas, the majority will continue to enjoy visa exemption to travel to Canada.

Those who do not meet these conditions will have to apply for a Canadian visitor visa, the diplomatic representation said.

“This measure responds to the increase in asylum applications submitted by Mexican citizens that are denied, withdrawn or abandoned,” he specified.

“It is an important step to preserve the mobility of hundreds of thousands of Mexican citizens, while ensuring the good management of our immigration and asylum systems.”