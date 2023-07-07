Book review | Crazy as a crossword puzzle: Robert Thorogood’s murder mysteries are the cream of Cozy crime

In the second part of the detective series, the murder of the baron is solved.

Novel

Robert Thorogood: Death in the Village. The Thames Murders Part II (Death Comes To Marlow). Finland: Hilkka Pekkanen. Bridge. 383 pp.

The Thames Murders – series is described as a hat-trick Agatha Christie -type golden age detectives. Hats off, though, is an unnecessarily weak expression. by Robert Thorogood novels are pure representatives of their genre.

Death in the village is a good choice for fans of the genre. Murder in paradise Thorogood, known as the creator of the TV series, writes an entertaining Cozy crime, every part of which works.

In the second part of the series, we meet again 78-year-old Judith Potts, who solves murder cases in a small town with her friends. This time Baron Bailey has lost his life. Of course, the will is also missing.

A novel the strengths are the funny main character and the colorful supporting characters.

Widow Judith enjoys gin, stripping and solving crossword puzzles. There are also the familiar dog sitter Suzy from the first part, the housewife Becks and the police investigator Tanika. Thorogood describes the friendship and words of individual women in a gentle humorous way.

Senior-aged amateur detectives seem to be living a heyday to some extent. Grayed geniuses can also be found, among other things by Richard Osman recommendation Thursday’s Murder Club from the series. In the fictional type gallery, senior citizens represent fascinating exceptional individuals. They have completely shaken off the petty rules of the community and look at the messes of the younger ones without getting involved in them themselves.

In a mystery detective the most important thing is the plot, and that’s what Thorogood has built on top of the last. With the help of shoeprints, kitchen utensils, furniture and fingerprints, the mystery of the locked room progresses towards its incredible but logical solution.

The main suspects are the spoiled son of the baron, the over-conscientious daughter and the poor bride. The characters live in a kind of social limbo, where inequality and social problems are just pawns in a game of murder.

The story set in modern times feels timeless. It is located in the closed universe of British detectives: the world of barons, garden parties and heiresses.

Cozy crime the homey charm of the currently named genre lies in familiarity, and of course also in the fact that violence and sex are not depicted violently. There must also be something familiarly charming in the puzzle-like nature of the books.

The Thames Murders novels like this could be regarded as puzzles as well as literature. Many readers enjoy detective stories as brain nuts. Does the reader infer the murderer before the hero?

The only interruption to the reading pleasure is Thorogood’s clumsy way of describing the train of thought of his characters. Thinking about the considerable size and weight of the cabinet, Tanika ended up wondering how Mokoma’s heavy piece of furniture could have fallen over. An unnecessary iron thread makes the reader lose the suction of the story.

On the other hand, this feature can also be thought to be related to the game-like nature of the novel. Even the thoughts of the characters follow the mechanical logic of the murder mystery.