Former FC Barcelona footballer Dani Alves, sentenced to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​paid the one million euro bail imposed by the Barcelona Court on Monday morning. last week and was released from prison at 4:25 p.m. after spending 14 months in preventive detention in Brians 2 prison (Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Barcelona).

Family and friends of Alves have come to the prison. Prison officials have taken advantage of the media hype to gather at the doors of the center and protest against the Generalitat's penitentiary policy, shouting: “We are all Nuria,” in reference to the cook murdered at the hands of a prisoner in the prison of Mas d'Enric (Tarragona). The footballer slowly left the prison accompanied by his lawyer and got into a white car, leaving the center without making any statement.

The magistrates of section 21 of the Barcelona Court issued an order on Wednesday in which, for the first time, they agreed to the request, requested so many times by the defense, that Alves be released. They did so on the condition that the player, to avoid the temptation to flee, paid a bail of one million euros, one of the highest imposed in Spain, according to judicial sources consulted.

It has taken Alves several days to raise the bail. Once the sum was transferred to the court's account, the court has given instructions to the prison administration to effectuate his release. The footballer is prohibited from leaving Spanish territory and will have to appear every Friday at the secretariat of section 21 of the Barcelona Court. In addition, he is prohibited from communicating or approaching within one kilometer of the victim's home.

Dani Alves, upon his release from Brians 2 prison this Monday. ALBERT GARCIA

Alves has his accounts frozen in Brazil due to a dispute with his ex-wife and it has taken him several days to be able to pay the bail. At first he turned to the father of his friend Neymar, who had shown himself willing to help him; The Brazilian striker already contributed the 150,000 euros that he paid for moral damages to the victim and that helped him achieve a reduction (due to the mitigating factor of repairing the damage) of the sentence. The other option that was on the table is a series of pending returns from the Tax Agency, against which he has won four lawsuits in court. The Treasury had given the same Wednesday, urged by Alves' lawyers, an order to execute the payment in two of those processes: 6.8 million euros that were going to reach his current account in a matter of days.

The conviction against Dani Alves was handed down just a month ago. The magistrates imposed a sentence of four and a half years for the sexual assault of a 23-year-old girl in the toilets of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. The resolution considers it proven that he penetrated the girl without her consent and with her violence. The sentence that was finally imposed was much lower than what the accusations requested (nine years for the Prosecutor's Office, 12 for the victim) when applying the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage.

Alves' defense appealed the sentence and requested his client's acquittal. At the same time, Inés Guardiola also asked that she be released pending a final ruling, which could take at least two years. The lawyer argued, in a hearing held this Tuesday, that her client has already served a quarter of the sentence, that he has no intention of leaving Spain (the risk of flight is the reason why he remained in provisional prison) and that He is registered in Barcelona. The next day, in a resolution issued by majority and not unanimously, Section 21 of the Barcelona Court agreed to his release on bail of one million.

Now free after 430 nights behind bars, Alves will have to comply with other obligations imposed by the court to minimize the risk of escape. He must hand over (he has already done so) his two passports (Brazilian and Spanish) and will have to appear weekly at the Barcelona Court. Alves will not be able to leave Spain nor come within one kilometer of the victim or communicate with her.