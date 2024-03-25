In a decidedly negative weekend for Red Bull, there is some positive news. The Honda RBPT H002 power unit that was damaged in the first free practice session of the Australian GP due to Max Verstappen's heavy crash was saved. The technicians of the Japanese company, after careful checks, have made it known that the unit is repairable so engine 1 will return to be useful in free practice on Friday and as a spare unit.

The Dutchman suffered quite a bit of damage in his exuberant passage over the curb: he broke the bottom which the Milton Keynes technicians had to replace, he ruined the chassis which was patched up with carbon skins on site, and what's more it seemed that it the engine had also suffered the consequences.

Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Uncredited

Max, therefore, faced the southern weekend with a car that was certainly not at 100% of its potential, net of the difficulties that arise when there is a track like that of Melbourne which generates graining on the softer tire compounds Pirelli.

The phenomenon that paid off for the RB20 at Albert Park had already been seen in Singapore (another victory for Ferrari with Carlos Sainz) and in Las Vegas, a sign that the world champion team has to work on a single-seater that has some small design flaws and it no longer seems unbeatable.

Red Bull awaits the next round in Suzuka with curiosity: at Honda Christian Horner and his associates will try to make a good impression on a track that highlights the qualities of the RB20. The idea of ​​being able to face the season with 24 races on the calendar with a spare engine, avoids, at least for the moment, the fear of having to suffer a penalty to complete the championship.