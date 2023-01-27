The lawyer Esther Garcia Lopez, who defends the woman who denounced Daniel

alves for an alleged sexual assault, he assured that he would reject a possible agreement proposal to avoid a conviction of the soccer player, in an interview published this Thursday by the Brazilian portal UOL.

García stressed that his client has “firmly” and repeatedly rejected the possibility of receiving compensation from his alleged attacker, to which he would be entitled, given that he has a good financial position, and he only wants justice to be done.

(Shakira reacts after the first official photo of Piqué with Clara Chía in networks)

(Egan Bernal’s mother had her last radiotherapy)

“Her sentence was: ‘If there is compensation money in between, I’m not going to hire you’. From the first minute, she told me no. Nobody knows that,” said the lawyer, stressing that her client’s decision it is not a strategy.

another fear

However, he said he feared that “they will begin to apply media pressure so that she reaches a point where she says ‘I can’t take it anymore'” and ends up accepting a possible settlement offer.

In the same way, he warned that, according to the analyzes carried out on the victim, the Brazilian player did not “use a condom.”

Dani Alves was arrested on January 20 in Barcelonawhen he appeared to give a statement for the alleged rape of a woman, which would have occurred on December 30 in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The court decreed the unconditional prison for the soccer player, who is now in jail Brians 2 of Sant Esteve Sesroviresin Barcelona.

After his arrest, the UNAM Cougars They fired the 39-year-old right-back, who signed for the Mexican club in July 2022 to prepare for the World Cup.

(James Rodríguez reveals his problem in the Colombian National Team: “I had a friction”)

(‘Supermán’ López: doctor linked to doping plot broke the silence)

EFE