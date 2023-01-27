It’s a different Ferrari that is going to kick off the 2023 season. The new single-seater hasn’t been seen yet (the 675 will be presented on February 14 in Maranello), but the air in Maranello is warmer, more than the weather climate which is properly the typical winter one.

Fred Vasseur didn’t hesitate to recharge the batteries of enthusiasm with initial declarations that indicate Ferrari’s willingness to go and challenge Red Bull and Mercedes in the double round of the world championship. The Scuderia is not hiding and it seems that it wants to reaffirm its role in F1, a historic brand that has always been able to ignite the enthusiasm of its fans.

Do you want another signal? Yesterday Charles Leclerc finished the work that the team had planned for him for the third day of “training test” well in advance and then the Monegasque asked the engineers if he could go and greet the fans who crowded in the few points where the Fiorano track is still visible, repeating what Carlos Sainz had already done the day before.

Having received the OK from the wall, Charles ventured: “But can I go there by car?”. And a nice unscheduled was born that the team went along with pleasure. Leclerc came out of the box with the SF21 and delighted his fans with a series of spins and donuts that sent those present into raptures.

Someone older who was behind the nets did not hesitate to recall the frequent bravado of Gilles Villeneuve who, upon returning to the pits after a run, was capable of doing more than one spin, ruining sets of tires which instead should have still run in the continuation of the session , procuring the reaction of the unsuspecting engineer Mauro Forghieri.

Leclerc, having been the last to lap, didn’t run the risk of jeopardizing his teammates’ test and was given the go-ahead. This is the Charles we like, but this is also the Ferrari we want: closer to the fans and less detached from the general public.

It was also appreciated that Sainz and Leclerc decided to go to the fans who were behind the networks to give away caps, sign autographs and take selfies. In short, there is enthusiasm in the air and it seems that it could be contagious…