The idea of lose weight quickly and at all costs it makes many people fall into the trap of extreme and unfounded diets scientific, as well as ‘magical’ products that promise to help you achieve your goal with ease and in record time.

Diets that promise spectacular results in a short time tend to be extremely restrictive, unbalanced and, on some occasions, dangerous to health.

Diets such as pineapple, artichoke, dissociated or extreme fasting (without planning) have been and are very popular because they are based on the need for immediate results.

They promise drastic weight loss in a few days, having in common the extreme reduction of calorie consumption or eliminating entire food groups. But these diets are not designed to be sustainable over time and rarely consider the nutritional needs of each person.









What consequences can these diets have?

– Loss of muscle mass: As calories are drastically reduced, the body not only loses fat, but there is also a loss of muscle mass. In this way we reduce the basal metabolism and long-term weight loss is even more difficult.

– Rebound effect: When we abandon this type of diet, the body tends to regain the lost weight, and it is even possible to gain extra kilos. This is due to the slowdown of basal metabolism and possible binge eating resulting from food deprivation.

– Nutritional deficiencies: By eliminating a large amount of nutrients and energy, vitamin and mineral deficiency and loss of muscle mass can occur, which leads to the appearance of weakness and fatigue, anemia, a poor relationship with food and serious health problems.

– Impact on mental health: Diets that promote severe restriction of certain foods and energy can trigger anxiety, food obsession, and an unhealthy relationship with eating.

Popular diets you should avoid

– The pineapple diet: It is based on the exclusive consumption of pineapple for several days and promises to detoxify the body and lose weight quickly. Although pineapple is a wonderful fruit, rich in fiber, vitamins and digestive enzymes, such a limited diet without protein consumption can cause fatigue and serious nutrient deficiencies, as well as loss of muscle mass (which you already know is very important to maintain).

– Extreme high protein diets: Although increasing protein can help us control appetite, extreme versions in which carbohydrates are almost completely eliminated (even those from vegetables and fruits) can cause ketosis, weakness and kidney problems in the long term.

– Extreme fasting diets: Skipping meals (without meaning or planning) or going days without eating food, drinking only broths and syrups, can cause muscle loss, dizziness and imbalances in blood sugar levels.

– Dissociated diets: They are based on not mixing the different macronutrients, that is; fats, proteins and carbohydrates. In them, a nutrient deficit occurs and on paper, it is quite easy to identify that weight loss occurs due to the drastic reduction and even elimination of carbohydrates.

The problem with this type of diet is that they leave aside the individual needs of each person. Losing weight in a healthy way is not about restricting calories, but rather we must ensure that our body receives all the nutrients it needs to perform its functions correctly and that it not only maintains our state of health, but improves it.

Magic diets do not promote sustainable eating habits, so most people after doing one of them return to their old patterns once they finish it, which becomes a vicious cycle.

The best tips to start a healthy diet

1. Balance. Think that your diet should contain all the groups of macronutrients (carbohydrates, fats and proteins), but depending on each person these should be present in your diet in one percentage or another. But remember that it is always a mistake to delete any group of these.

2. Sustainable changes. Instead of eliminating food groups, focus on adding more nutritious options, such as fruits, fresh vegetables, and whole foods. In the long run you will not only notice it on the scale, but your health will also thank you.

3. Patience. Gradual weight loss (about 0.5 kg per week) is healthier and more sustainable than trying to lose weight quickly, since in most cases, rapid weight loss leads to a reduction in muscle mass.

4. Listen to your body. Learn to distinguish between physical and emotional hunger. Eating consciously helps you enjoy food more and avoid excess.

5. Always with professionals. A nutritionist is the right professional to help you develop a personalized plan that takes into account your goals, your health and your personal preferences, this way you will see how following a healthy diet does not become so burdensome.

Furthermore, all these types of restrictive diets encourage a negative view of food, as if it were an enemy. Creating a healthy relationship with food means enjoying food without feeling guilty, eating balanced and learning to listen to our body’s signals.

The best thing is to avoid strict diets and opt for a personalized and balanced approach, because your health comes first.