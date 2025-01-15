The company has more than 72,000 workers, where the reduction would affect 3,600 jobs

Meta has announced that it will lay off 5% of its workforce, specifically workers who do not perform their tasks effectively, although it plans to hire new people to occupy those positions.

This was announced by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in an internal statement to which Bloomberg has had access, and in which the businessman has specified that this year will be “intense”with the dismissal of 5% of the “lowest performing” employees.

Meta has a workforce of more than 72,000 workers, so with this reduction, 3,600 jobs would be affected. Already in 2022 and 2023, Meta screened 21,000 employeesalmost a quarter of its workforce.

Precisely, last week Zuckerberg announced a series of changes in the company with which he assured in a video that would end its third-party data verification program by a model of community notes moderated by the company, which is also used on Elon Musk’s X platform, where it is the users themselves who provide more context to the publications.









«The recent elections also seem a point of inflection “Cultural towards once again prioritizing freedom of expression, so we will return to our roots and focus on reducing errors, simplifying our policies and restoring freedom of expression on our platforms,” ​​Zuckerberg said in his announcement.