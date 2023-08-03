Alonso votes Max

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen they have in common – in addition to the two world titles – also the characteristic of having dragged along with victories two countries that historically have never had too much luck in Formula 1, namely Spain and Holland. The two champions are real media drivers of the discipline in their respective countries, a bit like Valentino Rossi was for the MotoGP in Italy.

“I like Max“, Alonso said in a long and interesting interview granted to BBCadding: “He arrives at the track on Thursday, puts on the Red Bull uniform, races on Saturday and Sunday, then comes home and continues racing in the simulator or in GT with his father. Just think about enjoying motorsport. He is still a very normal person who loves motorsport and is fast. His attitude and his behavior on the track is normal and I like this kind of thing ”.

The relationship with Lance Stroll

Alonso closed the first part of the 2023 world championship in third place in the standings, an unimaginable result on the eve or at the time of choosing Aston Martin: “Everyone gave me a big welcome back to the top positions. They’re all happy that there’s a new team fighting, there’s lots of greenery in the stands. I like to show the old fans that I can still be fast and enjoy the ride.”

The Spaniard then addressed the issue of ‘awkward’ teammate Lance Strollson of the boss, who preferred not to overtake at the Spanish and Austrian GPs: “I know what my role is. I have to try and help the team grow in all areas e also try to help Lance as much as possible. I will race for a few more years, but not that long, while he will be racing for many more years and has to lead the team into the future. We have a good relationship and I am happy to help him. If we were fighting for the championship, there would probably be less communication and a little more tension. But now we have clear goals and we work together in that direction”.