In the quarter, EBITDA was 627 million, + 220% year on year and + 30% compared to the previous three months



Tenaris closed the first quarter with almost fivefold profits and above the estimates and revenues doubled compared to the same period last year, in the wake of the increase in Octg (oil country tubular goods) prices in North America and the increase in deliveries of line pipes (transport pipes) in Europe and South America. At Piazza Affari the Tenaris stock does not take off and closes the session just above parup 0.46% to 14.07 price.

In the three months to March, the manufacturer and supplier of pipes and services for the exploration and production of oil and gas reported net profits of $ 503 million, $ 0.43 per share ($ 0.85 for Ads) , up from 101 million, 0.09 dollars per share (0.18 dollars for Ads) for the same period of 2021 (+ 50% compared to the previous three months). Revenues stood at $ 2.367 billion, + 100% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and + 15% compared to the previous three months.

Analysts expected profits to rise (consensus for 389 million), with growing revenues (consensus 2.33 billion). In the quarter, EBITDA was 627 million, + 220% year on year and + 30% compared to the previous three months, given that the rise in prices has more than offset the rise in energy and raw material costs. The EBITDA margin was 26.5% (from 16.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 23.5% in the fourth quarter), while the operating profit of 484 million (from 52 million in the first quarter of 2021). Tenaris has decided to stop the industrial equipment business in Brazil, which recorded a loss of EBITDA of 14 million dollars, including provisions for the termination of employment contracts. The company has recorded a charge of 15 million dollars linked to the loss in value of the 49% stake in the joint venture with Severstal in Russia.

More in detail, Tenaris has made it known that the operating result from tubular products and services amounts to a profit of 471 million dollars, compared to a profit of 245 million in the previous quarter and 38 million in the same period of 2021. Net sales of tubular products and services increased 15% from the previous quarter and 104% yoy to $ 2.203 billion. Volumes increased 3% on a sequential basis and 45% on an annual basis, while average sales prices increased 12% compared to the previous three months and 41% on an annual basis. In North America, sales increased 20% on a sequential basis, thanks to higher prices across the region, reflecting increased drilling activity and declining stock levels in the market with seasonally higher volumes. ‘highs of Octg (oil country tubular goods) in Canada.

In South America, sales increased 2% on a sequential basis and in Europe revenues increased 39% thanks to offshore line pipe sales to the Sakarya project in Turkey and higher prices on mechanical pipe sales to distributors. In the Middle East and Africa, sales have decreased by 13% and remain at low levels, particularly in Kuwait, where the transition to a new contract is still pending, and with minimal sales of offshore line pipes in Africa and of Octg in Qatar. In Asia Pacific, sales increased 26% mainly due to higher sales in Oceania. In the three months, the company’s working capital increased by $ 609 million, with higher credits, reflecting an increase in sales and higher inventories that were impacted by higher costs for raw materials and power. Free cash flow was negative by 94 million dollars and at the end of the quarter the net cash position was 562 million.

Read also:

The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi

Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani

Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …

Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes

Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”

Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”

France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election

The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan

Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman

Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people