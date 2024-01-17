The Daf truck #631 of the Tibau Team composed of Jordi Estevo Oro, Francisco José Pardo and Raúl Arteaga has withdrawn from the Dakar. The college of sports commissioners decided to sanction the Spanish crew with a fine of 20 thousand euros (15 thousand suspended until 31 December 2024 if they do not repeat the infringement) because the FIA ​​had discovered that two of the three members had been replaced in the 'cockpit. Incredible, but all true.

What happened? Jordi Estevo Oro, certainly not unprepared given that he was taking part in the raid for the eighth time and his fifth experience with a truck, after having made his debut on a motorbike and after retiring in the sixth stage, had seen fit to free the two adventure companions who had decided to return to Europe immediately, aware that the Daf would stop, but when he realized that he could continue the race in the Dakar Experience, out of the overall classification but back in the race with a penalty, he did not hesitate to replace his two companions with two team members who had the license to start the seventh stage.

Something obviously strictly prohibited by the regulations and Jordi Estevo Oro, once discovered, was summoned by the sports commissioners. The Spaniard regretted his gesture, ensuring that he would stop so as not to repeat the irregularity, in the certainty that he would be stopped by the course marshals.

The illegal crew, in fact, risked encountering very unpleasant situations, because in addition to not complying with the rules that require entering the race only with the regularly checked crew, if any accident had occurred there would have been no coverage valid insurance.

The Tibau team has two days to pay the fine of 5 thousand euros and avoid the full fine of 20 thousand euros. Jordi Estevo Oro made a terrible impression, but the FIA ​​rightly wanted to send a signal that even in the desert it is unthinkable that one can be clever…