During the funeral of Ester Palmieri the mother of Igor, the man who ended his life, sat next to the parents of the 37-year-old herself. “A sign that the strength of unity is greater than that of disintegration,” said the parish priest during the homily.

A absolute tragedyshocking, which affected not only the families of Igor Moser and Ester Palmieri, but everyone.

Yesterday was the most painful day, that of the last farewell to the 37 year oldwho was taken from her life last Thursday by her partner and father of her children, from whom she was separating.

Many wanted to participate and gathered outside the church of Montalbiano di Valfloriana, however hug those who suffered from all this and will suffer the most, Ester's family.

Next to them, sitting at the first pew inside the Church, was also the Igor's mother.

The woman is destroyed by what happened and has to face not only the death of her son, but also that of Ester, who she was like a daughter to her and for which, in his words, he would give his own life just to get her back.

Ester Palmieri funeral: the words of the parish priest

Credit: Trento Today

The gesture of Igor's mother it didn't go unnoticed and it was also appreciated by the parish priest himself, Don Albino Dell'Eva:

With these funerals we hand over our pain to someone who knows how to take care of it and is bigger than our heart and our fears. I feel like saying that we're starting with the right step because here in the first pew there are Ester's parents but in the same pew, next to them, is Igor's mother. So it is not always true that evil is stronger than good, it is sometimes true that the forces of unity are stronger than the forces of disintegration.

The parish priest entrusts God has the final judgment on the choice made by Igorwho last Thursday opened up to the evil that mysteriously showed up at his door.

Points out but the hug that Ester's mother gave to Igor's: “Good news to be amplified and which can spread“.