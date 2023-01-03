Speaking to the media, including Motorsport.com, the Ford driver did not hide the inconveniences that forced him to say goodbye to his eighth participation, in which he made his debut with the vehicle of the American brand.

Llovera, who shares the cockpit with his niece Margot Llobera and Petr Vojkovsky, explained what happened: “We brought spare parts for everything …Continue reading

#Dakar #Bad #luck #Llovera #piece #breaks #spare