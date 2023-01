How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The official change is scheduled for this Tuesday (3) at 12:00 in Washington (14:00 in Brasilia). The new members of the US Congress, elected in the November elections, must meet to be sworn in for two years. This will be the moment when the Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives and, for the first time since his inauguration, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will have to deal with a divided Parliament: his Democratic Party maintained control of the Senate, but the Republican opposition won a very small majority in the lower house.

“Americans are ready for a turnaround after two disastrous years under the leadership of the only Democratic party,” say the elected Republicans, who have promised to open a series of investigations into Joe Biden’s handling of the pandemic, immigration and the American withdrawal from the country. Afghanistan.

One of the priorities will be to investigate the foreign affairs of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and whether they had any influence on his father’s presidency and when he was vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

The election of the Speaker of the House, the third most important figure in American politics after the President and Vice President, will also take place this Tuesday, by simple majority vote.

The election of the mayor will serve, in particular, to measure his ability to oppose Biden if he confirms his intention to run again in 2024 – a decision he should announce earlier this year. In the event of legislative paralysis, he will no doubt blame the embattled Republicans for the blockade, hoping to turn the tide in his favor.