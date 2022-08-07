The National Health Commission said on Sunday that mainland China recorded 868 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, including 390 asymptomatic and 478 asymptomatic.
And China recorded 704 new infections the previous day, of which 361 were asymptomatic and 343 were asymptomatic.
No new deaths were recorded, keeping the number of deaths at 5,226.
The Chinese mainland has so far recorded 230,886 confirmed cases with symptoms.
On Saturday, the capital, Beijing, recorded one new symptomatic infection.
And Shanghai and Shenzhen, the technology center in southern China, did not record any new infections.
