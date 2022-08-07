There is fury, there is expectation and there is enthusiasm with Colombian women’s soccer at the national team level. The subtitle was recently achieved in the Copa América for seniors and the next challenge is coming, now for the Sub-20, with the World Cup of the category in Costa Rica, which starts on Wednesday.

To be in a World Cup is to be at the party. And there is Colombia, managed to qualify thanks to its subtitle in the South American. But as a good party, the other guests are luxurious. And Colombia’s rivals represent a great adversity.

a very strong group

That’s what the team is getting ready for, to go out and dance, take the step and manage to qualify for the next phase. It’s about facing Germany, a power and first rival.

Then to Mexico and then to New Zealand. So the outlook is adverse, but not impossible; not for them, who have already shown that they know how to take on these great challenges.

An expert in women’s teams is Ricardo Rozo, the same one that took Colombia to the U-20 World Cup in 2010, and to the seniors in 2011.

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Rozo is expectant with this new generation directed by Carlos Paniagua. He sees very strong rivals, but trusts in the ability of these players.

“The group is brave, with Germany and New Zealand, who are strong, but we are going to compete at the same age and with players who already have experience in under-17, under-20 and older teams, in the Copa Libertadores and in the League,” Rozo said.

And I add: “The idea is that the teacher makes an intelligent approach, he must manage the calendar, the charges, so that the physical response is ideal, because they are athletic, dynamic rivals. Colombia, apart from soccer, must have great physical capacity, physical arrest is key without losing sports condition.

Linda has the key

The team has 21 very diverse soccer players with some players who have already gained experience in the America’s Cup for adults, like Linda Caicedo.

There is talent, there is spark and courage to hit the group, although with the certainty that in a World Cup it is another level, another demand, another party.

Felipe Taborda also knows about that. He was DT of the Colombian National Team in the 2015 Senior World Cup (eighth) and as such knows that experience.

“There is always hope of being world champions; we all have the same chances, but as the minutes and the rivals pass, we will realize what we are for. It is not easy, we are facing a power like Germany, and rivals like Mexico, which is very strong in Central America; our experiences with them have not been the best,” he said.

“And New Zealand is not the best of the best, but it has been growing and evolving. The mere fact of qualifying for the World Cup, that we had been in a drought for more than 12 years in the category, is already important, but we must not settle for it”, says Taborda.

Colombia, who lost to Australia 3-2 in a friendly on Friday, have already measured that this will be another level. But the team is there, ready to enter the World Cup party with momentum and good pace.

🎥 Wendy’s lens! Our striker Wendy Bonilla captured the best moments of the first training session of our Under 20 Women’s National Team in Costa Rica 🤩#VamosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/lk8XiqC730 – Colombia Selection (@FCFSeleccionCol) August 4, 2022

Paul Romero

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET