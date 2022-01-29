The United Nations mission, led by Special Envoy Volker Perthes, began talks this month to help resolve the crisis that followed the October 25 measures.

The Sovereignty Council earlier welcomed the UN initiative, and Perthes said the army had no objections to its presence.

The deputy head of the Sovereign Council said in a statement: “The head of the United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transitional Phase in Sudan (UNITAMS) should be a facilitator, not a mediator between the parties.”

He added that the council does not hostile or boycott the international community, but “refuses to interfere in the country’s internal affairs.”