In the Italian market Dacia it is performing very well and there is a crisp air around the brand. Thanks to the arrival of Jogger and the promises of a hybrid future, there could be other exploitable potentials both in terms of price lists and in terms of communication and relationship with the market. In this development plan of Dacia’s present and future identity there is officially no international motor sportbut this does not mean that the Romanian manufacturer is not present on the competition fields.

A demonstration comes from Rally Aïcha des Gazelleswhere is it Dacia Duster concluded a great sporting adventure with a victory. There were three Dusters on the podium, complete in a row, in an event where they reign sand and rocky soils. In particular the 310 crew (Hajar Elbied and Malika Ajaha) was the most ready, winning the 31st edition of the rally after hundreds of kilometers of racing. The Dusters of crews 301 and 304, in turn supported by Dacia, completed the podium in their first participation in the Rally. Thanks to this statement, the Dacia Duster has remained undefeated in the Crossover category since 2017.

The Aïcha des Gazelles Rally it is actually an atypical race in the current motorsport landscape. The challenge is based on an “old-fashioned” concept of navigation, using simply map and compass. It is a rally without a chronometer or GPS, in which speed is not a criterion for ranking. You need to know how to drive off-road and trace a path to cover the least possible number of kilometers, connecting the various stages. A sort of orientation race, but on four wheels.

“Congratulations to our “Gazelles” for this hat-trick with Dacia Duster! We are very proud of them, for their perseverance and team spirit: values ​​that we at Dacia share“, Said Denis Le Vot, general manager of Dacia. Among other things, the occasion of the rally is good for good causes: as in the case of the 301 crew, formed by Marie Dumas and Juliette Crépin. The two support Solidarité Féminine, a Moroccan association that helps single mothers. Since 2010, the Aïcha des Gazelles Rally of Morocco is the only car race in the world to have obtained the recognition of an environmental standard: the ISO 14001 standard.