HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

April 9, 1972

Dr. Acedo, new rector. Dr. Jesús Rodolfo Acedo Cárdenas protested before the Governing Board of the UAS, as rector of our highest house of studies. Dr. Acedo declared that he comes to serve the university community, that for him there are no groups and his only desire is to work. The event was held at the Language Center, where a demonstration of students supporting former rector Armienta Calderón arrived. They said that the appointment of Acedo was an imposition, but in the end they accepted the appointment of the new rector.

The peasant is not interested in joining the IMSS. The sub-delegate of the institution, Pomposo Cedillo, said that he will join the free ejidatarios only during the months of February, July and December, which is when the peasant has higher income from the sale of crops, which they take advantage of to join as insured . He pointed out that it has been observed in practice that the ejidatarios do not have great interest in joining the organization, hence registration is not opened indefinitely or permanently.

The president of Zanzibar is assassinated. Nairobi. Sheikh Abeid Karume, who eight years ago opened his way to the top of this spice island in the Indian Ocean, was shot to death by four assassins. The former sailor turned politician was 67 years old. The assassins broke into a meeting of the ruling Afro-Shirazi party and unloaded their weapons on the sheikh who died instantly. The party’s general secretary was seriously injured in the shooting and is in hospital.

One of the assassins was killed, but the others escaped. Last month, Karume had predicted a plot was underway to topple his regime, but radio Tanzania said no coup had taken place and the island’s Revolutionary Council was still in charge. He has not been appointed successor to the deceased, but a curfew was imposed. Kerume’s remains will be buried with full honors.

Lara-Belmontes link. The beautiful Miss Jesús del Carmen Lara and Dr. Raúl Belmontes received the nuptial blessing during a ceremony held in the Sacred Heart parish. The bride and groom were accompanied by their parents and friends who accompanied them on such a special date. At the end of the holy mass, the newlyweds received congratulations from the many guests and later gathered at the Lions Social Center for the splendid reception.

April 9, 1997

An urban growth chaos. In the absence of real planning for growth and protection of its image, the city has become chaotic and every day it is observed that the increase in urban sprawl is anarchic. Settlements are born daily where overcrowding prevails due to lack of services, warned the president of the Los Mochis College of Architects. Francisco Rousset assured that there is no planning department here, because one thing is the direction of Public Works and another is planning the growth of the city.

They involve CSG with narcos. Mexico City Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, a prisoner in Puente Grande, Jalisco, claimed to be a witness to the sending of millions of dollars to Carlos and Raúl Salinas de Gortari, through José María Córdoba and a former Attorney General of the Republic. In the investigations to confiscate the 84 million deposited in Swiss banks and accuse Raúl Salinas of laundering money from drug trafficking, former Deputy Attorney General Mario Ruiz Massieu will be questioned in Houston.

Bartlett “cleans up” his image. Washington. Puebla Governor Miguel Bartlett spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in a hitherto futile effort to “clear” his name in the United States. The Justice Department insists that if Bartlett wants to “vindicate” his name, he must first appear before the body investigating the kidnapping, torture and murder of anti-narcotics agent Enrique Camarena. It was warned that no further consideration would be given to Bartlett’s claims “until he testifies.”