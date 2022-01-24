For 2022 Dacia is ready to launch a vehicle that should highlight, under a different key, the classic qualities that the brand has been bringing to the Italian market for some time. There Jogger, seven seats for just over 17 thousand euros, will be based on the proven Sandero platform (CMF-B of the Renault group) and will have LPG in addition to the petrol engine. What matters most, convenience, will also have a greater attention to design alongside. The goal of the manufacturer is to be trendy without overdoing it, with pragmatism, like those football teams that win games one to zero, always remaining in contention for the championship.

“The definition of a low cost brand is reductive. Dacia still offers the most competitive prices on the market and will continue to do so. But now the focus is on the best value for money. So much so that the best-selling set-ups are the richest ones, not the basic ones“, he said Xavier Martinet, Dacia marketing and sales manager with the position of Senior Vice President, according to Corriere della Sera. Indeed, even for this brand the golden rule of the current market applies: better to spend a little more, rather than having a basic car and repent later.

Jogger is indeed a great example that will try to revive a category of cars that suffers a lot, that of station wagons – although many prefer to define the car as a multi-space SUV. With a pinch of suv soul, taken from the Duster, the model attempts to relaunch the family car in a period where being together is once again a relevant value. It could be an opportunity, for lovers of this car format, to put the ‘SW’ in the attic with 10-15 years already on its back.