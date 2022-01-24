Events in via Fracchia, at the former Ilva, at the Camera del Lavoro and in largo XII Ottobre

The laying of flowers in via Fracchia, with the mayor Bucci

Genoa – 43 years have passed since the death of Guido Rossa, at the hands of the Red Brigades, on January 24, 1979. Today, Genoa and its institutions have remembered the Italsider worker and trade unionist. At 9 o’clock a crown was placed on the memorial stone in the gardens of via Fracchia, where Rossa was killed.

Present were the mayor Marco Bucci, Massimo Bisca, provincial president of Anpi Genova, Italo Porcile, of the Anpi Oregina, Federica Cavalleri, councilor of the Central East Municipality.

The commemorative ceremony, organized by the Municipality of Genoa in collaboration with Anpi Oregina and Municipio I Centro Est, was also attended by a representation of students from the lower secondary school of the Oregina «Gastaldi» State Comprehensive Institute.

The day dedicated to the memory of Guido Rossa will continue at 10.30 inAcciaierie d’Italia plant in Genoa Cornigliano again with the presence and intervention of the mayor Bucci and Armando Palombo of the Fiom Cgil of Genoa.

At 12.30 at the Camera del Lavoro in via San Giovanni D’Acri, the appointment organized by the Unitary Trade Union Representations, with interventions by the President of the Middle West Municipality Mario Bianchi, by Elena Bruzzese from the secretariat of the Genoa Chamber of Labor, by Luca Borzani, director of «La Città».

The councilor for economic development Stefano Garassino will be present for the Municipality of Genoa. The initiatives will continue at 14 in largo XII October in front of the monument dedicated to Guido Rossa, with the ceremony organized every year by Cgil, Cisl and Uil which will be attended by the municipal councilor for security Giorgio Viale.

Rossa was killed on his way to work, shortly after leaving the house, at 6.30. He was already behind the wheel of his car from the terrorist commando. He had signed his “death sentence” when he had denounced and arrested a supporter of the “Red Brigades” at the factory, Francesco Berardi, active within the Italsider company. The murder was claimed by the “Red Brigades” with a phone call to the 19th century.

The mobilization of the city was immediate and the day after the murder the Genoese poured into the square for a large demonstration condemning terrorism and outrage for the murder of the worker.