Kaag had already announced in a statement to this site that she herself will become Minister of Finance. Especially the name of Dijkgraaf, who will become Minister of Education, catches the eye. The physicist and university administrator is regarded as an authority in his field and previously headed the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences. Kuipers’ transfer to the Ministry of Health is also a striking one. The hospital director succeeds CDA member Hugo de Jonge as corona minister.
With the appointment of Jetten as Minister for Climate and Energy, the position of D66 party leader will become vacant. At 34 years old, he is so far the youngest minister in Rutte IV. D66 also opts for the mayor of Almere, Franc Weerwind, as Minister of Legal Protection. With Kaag, Ollongren is the only D66 minister from Rutte III who is still allowed a round. She is exchanging the Ministry of the Interior for the Ministry of Defence.
In addition, Alexandra van Huffelen and Hans Vijlbrief may continue as State Secretary. Van Huffelen becomes State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization, Vijlbrief becomes State Secretary for Mining. The new face is Gunay Uslu, who will become State Secretary for Culture and Media.
Only the ministers of the CDA are not yet known. VVD and ChristenUnie already announced their new names before the turn of the year. The liberals supply a total of eight ministers, five of whom are women.
Notable newcomers are current party chair Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen), Senator Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs) and health care director Conny Helder (Long-term Care and Sport). In addition, current State Secretary Dilan Yesilgöz will become the new Minister of Justice and MEP Liesje Schreinemacher will come over from Brussels to become Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.
In addition to Mark Rutte, who will become prime minister again, the VVD will put Mark Harbers and Dennis Wiersma forward for a cabinet post. They will become Ministers of Infrastructure and Ministers for Primary and Secondary Education respectively.
The ChristenUnie provides two ministers. Carola Schouten is the intended minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions and will be the third deputy prime minister. The Groningen deputy Henk Staghouwer will succeed her as Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
The distribution of the posts by party, including the names that are already known:
General Affairs
Mark Rutte (VVD): Prime Minister, also Minister of General Affairs
Foreign Affairs
CDA: Minister of Foreign Affairs
Liesje Schreinemacher (VVD): Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
Justice and Security
Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD): Minister of Justice and Security
Franc Weerwind (D66): Minister for Legal Protection
Eric van der Burg (VVD): State Secretary for Asylum and Migration
Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations
CDA: Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations
CDA: Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning
Alexandra van Huffelen (D66): State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization
Education, Culture and Science
Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66): Minister of Education, Culture and Science
Dennis Wiersma (VVD): Minister for Primary and Secondary Education
Gunay Uslu (D66): State Secretary for Culture and Media
Finance
Sigrid Kaag: Minister of Finance
CDA: State Secretary for Taxation
Aukje de Vries (VVD): State Secretary for Allowances and Customs
defence
Kajsa Ollongren (D66): Minister of Defence
Christophe van der Maat (VVD): State Secretary for Defence
Infrastructure and Water Management
Mark Harbers (VVD): Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management
CDA: State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management
Economic Affairs and Climate
Micky Adriaansens (VVD): Minister of Economic Affairs
Rob Jetten (D66): Minister for Climate and Energy
Hans Vijlbrief (D66): State Secretary for Mining
Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality
Henk Staghouwer (ChristenUnie): Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality
Christianne van der Wal (VVD): Minister for Nature and Nitrogen
Social Affairs and Employment
CDA: Minister of Social Affairs and Employment
Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie): Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions
Public health, Welfare and Sport
Ernst Kuipers (D66): Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport
Conny Helder (VVD): Minister for Long-term Care and Sport
Maarten van Ooijen (ChristenUnie): State Secretary for Youth and Prevention
