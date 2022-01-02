Kaag had already announced in a statement to this site that she herself will become Minister of Finance. Especially the name of Dijkgraaf, who will become Minister of Education, catches the eye. The physicist and university administrator is regarded as an authority in his field and previously headed the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences. Kuipers’ transfer to the Ministry of Health is also a striking one. The hospital director succeeds CDA member Hugo de Jonge as corona minister.

With the appointment of Jetten as Minister for Climate and Energy, the position of D66 party leader will become vacant. At 34 years old, he is so far the youngest minister in Rutte IV. D66 also opts for the mayor of Almere, Franc Weerwind, as Minister of Legal Protection. With Kaag, Ollongren is the only D66 minister from Rutte III who is still allowed a round. She is exchanging the Ministry of the Interior for the Ministry of Defence.

In addition, Alexandra van Huffelen and Hans Vijlbrief may continue as State Secretary. Van Huffelen becomes State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization, Vijlbrief becomes State Secretary for Mining. The new face is Gunay Uslu, who will become State Secretary for Culture and Media.

Only the ministers of the CDA are not yet known. VVD and ChristenUnie already announced their new names before the turn of the year. The liberals supply a total of eight ministers, five of whom are women.

Notable newcomers are current party chair Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen), Senator Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs) and health care director Conny Helder (Long-term Care and Sport). In addition, current State Secretary Dilan Yesilgöz will become the new Minister of Justice and MEP Liesje Schreinemacher will come over from Brussels to become Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

In addition to Mark Rutte, who will become prime minister again, the VVD will put Mark Harbers and Dennis Wiersma forward for a cabinet post. They will become Ministers of Infrastructure and Ministers for Primary and Secondary Education respectively.

The ChristenUnie provides two ministers. Carola Schouten is the intended minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions and will be the third deputy prime minister. The Groningen deputy Henk Staghouwer will succeed her as Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.

The distribution of the posts by party, including the names that are already known: General Affairs

Mark Rutte (VVD): Prime Minister, also Minister of General Affairs Foreign Affairs

CDA: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Liesje Schreinemacher (VVD): Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Justice and Security

Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD): Minister of Justice and Security

Franc Weerwind (D66): Minister for Legal Protection

Eric van der Burg (VVD): State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations

CDA: Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations

CDA: Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning

Alexandra van Huffelen (D66): State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization Education, Culture and Science

Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66): Minister of Education, Culture and Science

Dennis Wiersma (VVD): Minister for Primary and Secondary Education

Gunay Uslu (D66): State Secretary for Culture and Media Finance

Sigrid Kaag: Minister of Finance

CDA: State Secretary for Taxation

Aukje de Vries (VVD): State Secretary for Allowances and Customs defence

Kajsa Ollongren (D66): Minister of Defence

Christophe van der Maat (VVD): State Secretary for Defence Infrastructure and Water Management

Mark Harbers (VVD): Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management

CDA: State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Economic Affairs and Climate

Micky Adriaansens (VVD): Minister of Economic Affairs

Rob Jetten (D66): Minister for Climate and Energy

Hans Vijlbrief (D66): State Secretary for Mining Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality

Henk Staghouwer (ChristenUnie): Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality

Christianne van der Wal (VVD): Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Social Affairs and Employment

CDA: Minister of Social Affairs and Employment

Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie): Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Public health, Welfare and Sport

Ernst Kuipers (D66): Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport

Conny Helder (VVD): Minister for Long-term Care and Sport

Maarten van Ooijen (ChristenUnie): State Secretary for Youth and Prevention

