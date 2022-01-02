Coronavirus In the United States, micron transformation is already threatening the functioning of society

There are so many coronary infections in the United States that subway lines are not run in New York. A Ohio National Guard was called in to help hospitals in Ohio.

Stateside the omicron transformation of the coronavirus is spreading at such a rapid pace that experts fear how cases of the disease will affect the functioning of society’s infrastructure.

In New York, for example, three subway lines have had to be canceled because there are so many staff sick. According to the MTA, the New York Metropolitan Department of Transportation, lines B, Z and W do not operate, news channel CNN on saturday.

The mayor of the state of Cincinnati, Ohio, declared a state of emergency on Thursday when 47 of the city’s 774 employees at the city’s rescue service were ill at the same time. According to CNN of the firefighters and women, 27 had covid19 disease.

Also The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned of staff shortages, and several airlines have been forced to cancel their flights. The New York Times by Saturday night, a total of 2,700 flights had been canceled during the week. Bad weather has contributed to the cancellation of flights, but United Airlines, for example, said it has also had difficulty getting enough staff on its flights due to illness.

CBS Newsin Delta Airilines also said on Thursday that it is having staffing difficulties due to illness caused by the micron transformation.

People passed by signposting flights departing from Miami Airport on Dec. 28.

Omikronin the staggering infectivity also affects health care: in addition to increasing patient numbers, staff are also becoming ill.

Director of the U.S. Public Health Umbrella Organization Georges Benjamin said a British newspaper during Christmas The Guardianthat the spread of micron transformation among health care professionals will “without two questions” affect the functioning of health care.

“It will have a significant impact on our ability to treat not only coronary patients but also others in need of treatment,” Benjamin said.

The Guardian interviewed a first aid nurse living and working in Washington DC who used the name Ruth. Ruth contracted covid19 disease caused by the omicron transformation despite three vaccines.

Ruth gave an example of her work. Recently, a child came to her workplace whose broken arm needed surgical treatment. The surgeon would have been able to cut the child’s hand immediately, but no operating room nurses were available. The child had to wait ten hours for surgery.

Georges Benjamin stressed that health care and hospital management should prepare for staff shortages, for example by recalling retired professionals.

Cars queuing at a corona testing site in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Stateside the National Guard may also be called upon to assist. This was done in mid-December by, for example, the governor of the state of Ohio, who asked more than a thousand members of the National Guard to ease the workload of local hospitals. This was not enough. Just before the New Year, the governor Mike DeWine asked In addition to the 1,000 National Guards who have already been called upon, an additional 1,250 National Guards will be assigned to the relief work.

In recent days, state-specific infection records have been broken, at least in the states of Florida and New York. Fox News according to, 85,476 coronary infections were registered in New York on Saturday and 75,900 in Florida on Friday.